Alaska GOP censures Murkowski, looks for ’22 challenger

“They can make that statement. But I will make the statement, again, that my obligation is to support the Constitution that I have pledged to uphold, and I will do that, even if it means that I have to oppose the direction of my state party,” she said.

A message left with Glenn Clary, current Alaska Republican Party chairman, was not returned.

The censure resolution also faulted Murkowski for supporting U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland as Interior secretary, saying Haaland is an outspoken opponent of resource development on public land, which the party says is important for Alaska’s economy. Haaland was recently confirmed to the post. Alaska's other U.S. senator, Republican Dan Sullivan, also voted to confirm Haaland.

The resolution also cited Murkowski's opposition to placing limits on abortion, voting against repeal of the federal Affordable Care Act, voicing opposition to the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and her speaking critically of Trump and demanding Trump’s resignation after the riot at the Capitol.

It also directed party leadership to recruit a candidate to run in the Alaska primary in 2022, when Murkowski is up for re-election. She has not indicated if she will seek another term.