Alaska Native artist creates stamp for Postal Service

The Sealaska Heritage Institute, which is hosting the unveiling, said this is the first stamp by a Tlingit artist. The Postal Service said it plans to feature the story behind the stamp on social media.

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for the Postal Service who worked with Worl on the stamp, said he became aware of Worl's work while at a gift shop at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. The shop carried work by Worl and his sister, Crystal Worl, through their Trickster Co. Alcalá said a basketball stood out.

“There are many typical types of books, art, and crafts on display in the gift shops of museums presenting American Indian history and culture. But this was the first time I saw a basketball. The fact that it featured a piece of formline art seemed incongruous at first and also very cool,” said Alcalá, who noted he's "always looking for visually appealing artwork."

He remembered the ball being credited to Trickster Co., and looked up the business when he was looking for an artist for the stamp.