Alaska university taking PB&J as payment for parking tickets

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — What a lip-smacking offer!
Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly.
KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger.
Officials say the food goes to students in need.
University officials say each person could use PB&J payments for two citations issued within the past 45 days.
Officials say two 16-ounce (454-gram) jars offer a $10 credit, three jars offer a $35 credit and five jars offer a $60 credit.
Officials say any unopened commercially produced nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted.
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com
