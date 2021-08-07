Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case

Apple declined to release the complaint Saturday but described the allegation as “sexual in nature.” He said his office has a “proven record” of helping victims, adding he does not fear retaliation for moving forward with such a high-profile investigation.

“I'm the county sheriff. I'm not going to be intimidated. I'm not going to be coerced,” he said. “That would not play out well for anybody.”

Cuomo has faced renewed calls to step down after an independent investigation overseen by the state attorney general’s office concluded he sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

The attorney general’s report describes a series of times Cuomo allegedly acted inappropriately with the aide described as Executive Assistant #1, culminating with the groping encounter at the mansion in November 2020.

According to the woman, Cuomo pulled her in for a hug as she prepared to leave the governor’s office at the mansion. Told that “you’re going to get us in trouble,” Cuomo replied, “I don’t care,” and slammed the door shut. He slid his hand up her blouse, and grabbed her breast over her bra, according to her account.