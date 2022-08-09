ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police arrest "primary suspect" in killings of 4 Muslim men that have shaken New Mexico's largest city.
Albuquerque police arrest "primary suspect" in killings of 4 Muslim men that have shaken New Mexico's largest city
