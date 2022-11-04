 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alcohol deaths growing; Kyrie Irving apologizes; prosecution rests in Oath Keepers trial; Astros in control | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This morning's updated episode of Hot off the Wire includes:

  • The rate of deaths that can be directly attributed to alcohol rose nearly 30% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already said the overall number of such deaths rose in 2020 and 2021.
  • The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Irving did later issue an apology on Instagram.
  • Federal prosecutors have rested their case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the U.S. Capitol attack. Rhodes’ lawyers have signaled that they will rely on an unusual defense strategy with former President Donald Trump at the center.
  • The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Astros can clinch the title with a win in Houston on Saturday.

On the earlier version of this episode:

  • Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow have visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner, just weeks after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession.
  • Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, had died, He was 72.
  • The nation’s top public health agency has revised its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines.

For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

Listen to additional recent podcasts:

 

