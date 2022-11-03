Aldi rewinds to 2019 prices for Thanksgiving favorites amid inflation

Grocery chain Aldi is introducing a “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” starting Wednesday, Nov. 2 to offer Thanksgiving holiday favorites and essentials at more affordable pre-pandemic prices amid high inflation.

Aldi said in a release that items ranging from appetizers to desserts, sides and beverages will have prices matched to 2019 rates for discounts of up to 30%.

“Think favorites like brie cheese, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, award-winning wines, mini quiches, fresh brown-and-serve rolls, macarons and apple pie, to name a few,” Aldi said.

Shoppers can be on the lookout for the store’s “Thanksgiving Price Reward” labeled red circle icon with two rewind arrows throughout their local store, or as advertised, for extra savings.

The promotion runs from Nov. 2 through Nov. 29 of this year in store and online, according to Aldi. Prices on select products are based on average retail at Aldi from the same time period three years ago. Taxes and online and delivery fees are not included in the discount.

Other Thanksgiving-related products not marked with the “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” icon may be more expensive than their 2019 Aldi prices, the company said.

The store noted it has “everything you need this Thanksgiving at prices that can’t be beat,” citing its status as “No. 1 for price” for five years in a row, according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report, Grocery Addition.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” said Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi U.S., in a statement. “We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us.”

Rinaldo added in lowering prices the brand hopes to encourage shoppers to try out an additional side dish or have more guests at this year’s dinner table.

Aldi added it is one of “America’s fastest-growing retailers,” with 2,200 stores across 38 states, and is on track to become nation’s “third-largest grocery retailer by store count” by the end of 2022.