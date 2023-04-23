Welcome to the weekly bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, where we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
This week’s episode includes:
- The latest on the film ‘Rust’ with Alec Baldwin;
- Results from this year’s Boston Marathon;
- The final Broadway performance of “The Phantom of the Opera;”
- And the latest on Damar Hamlin.
Also, be sure to check out our Streamed & Screened podcast for recent episodes on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the best baseball movies and a new thriller starring Rachel Weisz on Amazon Prime Video.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
Great baseball movies to start the season and Poppy Liu talks 'Dead Ringers' | Streamed & Screened podcast
The baseball season is long, so we've come up with a list of movies to help get you through the coming months. Plus, we have an interview with one of the stars of a new Amazon Prime Video program.
It's the end for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.' Hear from Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen and other stars | Streamed & Screened podcast
Will "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" go out on top? Hear from the stars of the show during a special episode that breaks down the iconic comedy.
'Succession' returns, 'The Night Agent' drops and Jesse Metcalfe talks 'On a Wing and a Prayer' | Streamed & Screened podcast
Whether it’s "Succession," "Schmigadoon!" or "On a Wing and a Prayer," there are plenty of options for the whole family in theaters and on streaming services.
"A Spy Among Friends" is the latest entry into spy genre of television shows and movies.
John Hughes classics set stage for 1980s nostalgia in Disney's 'Prom Pact' | Streamed & Screened podcast
Do you love the 1980s? Themes from classic John Hughes movies show up in the new film "Prom Pact" on Disney Channel and Disney+.
'Marie Antoinette' on PBS joins royal period dramas like 'The Great,' 'The Crown' and 'Bridgerton' | Streamed & Screened podcast
"Marie Antoinette" stars Emilia Schüle and Louis Cunningham discuss the program, the arc of the series that is planned for three seasons, and whether or not Marie Antoinette really said "let them eat cake."
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel's hosting and the champagne carpet | Streamed & Screened podcast
🎧 We break down the winners in key categories, talk about surprises of the night and a review some notable lowlights on the latest Streamed & Screened podcast.