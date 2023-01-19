 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting

A decision on whether any charges will be filed in the 2021 fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin's film "Rust" will be revealed on Thursday.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors announced that actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set.

Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being shot during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

