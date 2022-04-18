Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection

Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killing at least seven people. The attack came as Moscow’s troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. Plumes of thick, black smoke rose over Lviv after a series of explosions shattered windows and started fires. The city and the rest of western Ukraine have seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of war and have become a relative safe haven for people from parts of the country where fighting has been more intense. Meanwhile Ukraine's prime minister vowed to “fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol, which has been under siege for seven weeks.