On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» A judge has sentenced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh to life in prison a day after he was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son. The sentence issued Friday carries no chance of parole or early release.
» The U.S. has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine that for the first time includes armored vehicles that can launch bridges.
» An 83-year-old Vietnam veteran is at long last getting his due. President Joe Biden on Friday awarded the Medal of Honor to retired Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat.
People are also reading…
» A new crew from the United States, Russia and United Arab Emirates has arrived at the International Space Station. Friday's docking was delayed an hour because of a switch problem with one of the capsule's docking hooks.
» Severe weather continues to move through the Midwest and South and is heading toward the Northeast.
» King Charles III will travel to France and Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, underscoring Britain’s efforts to build bridges with its European neighbors.
» Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says corrections officials won't carry out an execution even though the state Supreme Court scheduled it over the objections of the state’s new attorney general.
» Walgreens says it won’t sell an abortion pill by mail in 20 conservative-led states.
» Colombia is proposing transferring at least 70 hippopotamuses that live near Pablo Escobar’s former ranch to India and Mexico as part of a plan to control their population.
Meet the Texas woman married to the color pink, and more of today's top videos
Kitten Kay Sera is officially the pinkest person in the world, scientists have found a hidden corridor in the Great Pyramid of Giza, and more of today's top videos.
From her candy-pink fashion choices to her tickled-pink personality, Kitten Kay Sera is officially the pinkiest person in the world.
Antiquities officials in Egypt have unveiled a hidden corridor in the Great Pyramid of Giza.
Russian soldiers pleaded directly to President Putin for help due to the severity on the ground. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Not everyone is thrilled by the idea of using a self-driving car.
At least 57 people were killed when a passenger train collided head-on with a cargo train outside the city of Larissa.
Ford has an idea for the future, miss a car payment and your car may help repossess itself.