On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» A judge has sentenced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh to life in prison a day after he was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son. The sentence issued Friday carries no chance of parole or early release.

» The U.S. has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine that for the first time includes armored vehicles that can launch bridges.

» An 83-year-old Vietnam veteran is at long last getting his due. President Joe Biden on Friday awarded the Medal of Honor to retired Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat.

» A new crew from the United States, Russia and United Arab Emirates has arrived at the International Space Station. Friday's docking was delayed an hour because of a switch problem with one of the capsule's docking hooks.

» Severe weather continues to move through the Midwest and South and is heading toward the Northeast.

» King Charles III will travel to France and Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, underscoring Britain’s efforts to build bridges with its European neighbors.

» Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says corrections officials won't carry out an execution even though the state Supreme Court scheduled it over the objections of the state’s new attorney general.

» Walgreens says it won’t sell an abortion pill by mail in 20 conservative-led states.

» Colombia is proposing transferring at least 70 hippopotamuses that live near Pablo Escobar’s former ranch to India and Mexico as part of a plan to control their population.