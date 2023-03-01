On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Prosecutor Creighton Waters gave his closing argument Wednesday in the murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh.
» Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, projected as one of the top players in the NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.
» The TV provider Dish Network continues to recover from a ransomware attack it said disrupted operations, internet sites and call centers.
People are also reading…
» Emergency workers are searching late into the night for survivors and bodies after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-on in central Greece.
» The Supreme Court seems ready to allow New Jersey to withdraw from a commission the state created decades ago with New York to combat mob influence at their joint port.
» Eli Lilly will cut prices for some older insulins later this year and immediately give more patients access to a cap on the costs they pay to fill prescriptions.
» The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to settle legal issues surrounding photos of the body of the NBA star and others who were killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.
» U.S. intelligence agencies say they cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called “Havana syndrome,” the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world.
» Officials with the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena, Michigan, say they've located the Ironton, a freight schooner that plunged to the bottom of Lake Huron in 1894.
Yosemite National Park closed due to snow, and more of today's top videos
Snow is up to 15 feet deep in some parts of Yosemite National Park, new technology can 3D print human cells inside the body, and more of today's top videos.
Crews have been working to restore services at Yosemite since the park was closed to visitors on Feb. 25 due to snow up to 15 feet deep in som…
Further testing is still required but this device will soon be in use. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
More than 100 students were hospitalized in Iran after a new spate of suspected gas attacks on girls' schools Wednesday (March 1), media outle…
An elongated object near the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, known only as ‘X7,’ has piqued the curiosity of scientist…
Patients affected by the Feb 3rd train derailment in the East Palestine area appear to be sharing similar symptoms. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has th…
Russian troops are inching closer to capturing the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Fighting around the city has ramped up in recent days wi…
The Kremlin says it will rehabilitate 1 million square metres of Mariupol.