Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wears 'Tax the Rich' gown to Met Gala

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening with a bright red message for Americans: "Tax the Rich."

Dressed in a white off-the-shoulder gown by Brooklyn-based designer brand Brother Vellies, the New York politician revealed the statement, scrawled in bold lettering on the back of her dress, as she ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Making her Met Gala debut, Ocasio-Cortez completed the look with trademark gold hoops and a single pink flower pinned into her hair bun.

Speaking to reporters at the event, she explained why she had brought her message to the Met Gala, an event attended by many of Hollywood's biggest -- and wealthiest -- stars.

"When we talk about supporting working families and when we talk about having a fair tax code, oftentimes this conversation is happening among working and middle class people (on) the senate floor.

"I think it's time we bring all classes into the conversation," she continued.