A brawl involving dozens of people at a Golden Corral restaurant in Pennsylvania led to chairs and punches being thrown, video shows.

The fight occurred Friday at the Golden Corral in Bensalem, Pa., and police say more than 40 people were involved, according to KYW.

No one was injured in the fight, Golden Corral said in a statement on Monday. Video shows several of the restaurant’s workers intervening in attempts to break up the brawl.

“All I wanted was some steak,” a person is heard saying in the video as the fight was de-escalating.

The more than 3-minute video shows a crowd huddled in a corner of the restaurant when an argument escalates. Patrons begin tossing chairs, high-chairs and tables, while others start fleeing.

One Golden Corral employee was struck by a table during the brawl, KYW reported. By the end of the video, the restaurant was filled with debris with tables overturned.

Police are investigating the cause of the fight, but one patron said it began when he received his steak before another customer.

“(The cook is) trying to understand what you want and give you what you want,” Alexis Rios told WPVI. “I had a rare steak, which is a lot faster to cook than a well-done steak. That’s why I got my steak first.”

Rios told the station he grabbed a chair to defend himself when the fight broke out.

No arrests had been made as of Monday, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. The restaurant was closed Saturday before reopening Sunday, the publication said.

Golden Corral said it was “saddened by the unfortunate disturbance.”

“The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority, and we sincerely appreciate our loyal guests and fellow community members for their continued support,” the restaurant said in a statement.

Bensalem is about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

— Mike Stunson, The Charlotte Observer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0