Alleged Highland Park shooter "seriously contemplated" Madison shooting, authorities say

The alleged shooter who attacked an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois and came to Madison "seriously contemplated" using a gun and 60 rounds in his car to attack a celebration in Madison on the same day, police said.

Robert Crimo III, who police say killed seven people and injured more than 30 in the Illinois shooting, had come to Madison shortly after the shooting before driving back to Illinois, where police apprehended him, said Christopher Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

At a Wednesday press conference, Covelli said that Crimo did not drive to Wisconsin intending to attack, but considered the option. He decided against it because he "didn't put enough thought and research into it," Covelli said.

Police did not specify which celebration Crimo considered attacking.

Crimo later left his phone behind in Middleton, which police have now recovered, Covelli said. The suspect’s cell phone was dropped in the 6500 block of University Avenue. The FBI has the phone and is being examined, authorities said.