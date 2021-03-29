Alternative bidders emerge for newspaper chain Tribune

Tribune journalists have decried the Alden deal. The hedge fund is known for slashing costs and shrinking newsrooms at the newspapers it acquires in order to squeeze out profits, notable moves even in an industry characterized by cost cuts and layoffs. The unions at Tribune papers have pushed for alternative buyers for the company’s papers.

Bainum, the chairman of Choice Hotels International, initially had a nonbinding agreement to form a nonprofit to buy Baltimore Sun Media for $65 million as part of Alden's deal for Tribune. But negotiations over the terms faltered and he made his own offer for the whole company.

He would reportedly keep the Sun as part of the group bid, with Wyss interested in the Chicago Tribune and Slaine in the Orlando Sentinel and the Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale. Other people reportedly sought the Tribune's other papers.

Tribune and Alden did not immediately reply to questions. A spokesman for the special committee of Tribune's board that recommended the Alden bid declined to comment. Wyss' foundation and Bainum's hotel company did not return requests for comment.

A representative for Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times and a major Tribune investor whose blessing is needed for the deal, did not immediately reply to a message.