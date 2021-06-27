Alzheimer's drug stirs hope for patients, worry for doctors

Safety will be a key consideration, according to Dr. Ronald Petersen at the Mayo Clinic, which is coming up with its own use guidelines for the drug.

“We want to be conservative here,” said Petersen, an Alzheimer’s specialist who has consulted with most major drugmakers in the field, including Biogen.

About 40% of patients getting the full drug dose in Biogen’s studies had swelling or tiny bleeds in the brain. While the side effects usually resolved, in rare cases they led to more severe bleeding that could potentially cause brain injury or other dangerous complications.

Monitoring patients on the drug involves regular brain scans. That’s on top of a different type of scan to tell if patients have the brain plaque targeted by the drug. Running all those tests could easily approach $10,000 the first year, according to physicians.

Insurers will likely require prior approval of those scans, which could delay care. And depending on coverage, patients still might be liable for thousands of dollars annually from the scans and treatments due to deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs.

Biogen says about 900 sites in the U.S. have the equipment and expertise to immediately begin giving the drug, which requires monthly IVs.