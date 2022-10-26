Amazon driver found dead near delivery truck after possible dog attack

By Skyler Hill and Rebekah Riess, CNN Business
Authorities in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, have launched an investigation into the death of an Amazon delivery driver after he was found dead with possible dog bite injuries.
Officers were called to the scene at around 7 p.m. Monday after they were told an Amazon delivery truck had been parked in front of a residential house for several hours.
Authorities discovered the driver's remains, a German Shepherd and a Mastif behind the gate of a fence located near the delivery truck. The owners of the home were not present at the time, according to Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers. The county is located about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.
One of the deputies shot and injured one of the dogs. The two dogs ran into the home, according to the sheriff. Once Childers arrived on the scene, he walked into the house and the dogs remained aggressive toward him.
"They continued to be aggressive, and I had to kill them," said Childers.
All evidence on the scene was collected, including the driver's remains and the two deceased dogs. An autopsy and necropsy will be performed on the driver and the dogs within the next coming days, according to Childers.
It's not clear if the dogs caused the death of the unnamed driver, but Childers noted the driver's remains had extensive injuries.
"We do not know the cause of death yet, but the Amazon driver did have a substantial amount of damage to his body very similar to that of canine bites."
Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski offered her condolences for the driver and his family.
"We're deeply saddened by tonight's tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver's loved ones," she said. "We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation."
Cities with the most delivery drivers per capita
Cities With the Most Delivery Drivers per Capita
Photo Credit: G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock
The COVID-19 pandemic transformed many aspects of American life, from work and the economy to social interactions to entertainment and much more. For consumers, one significant change has been the accelerated adoption of delivery services as a part of commerce.
While delivery options for restaurant meals, groceries, and consumer goods were already available before COVID, the pandemic made delivery an indispensable service for more households. Early COVID-19 lockdowns in the spring of 2020 led consumers to rely on socially distanced options for shopping and eating. But beyond initial necessity, the convenience of delivery services has permanently won over many consumers and become more commonplace as a result. According to the National Restaurant Association,
more than half of adults say that takeout or food delivery is essential to the way they live, while in the retail sector, ecommerce as a share of total retail sales globally jumped from 13.6% in 2019 to 18% in 2020.
In terms of total revenue, ecommerce and courier or express delivery services have both been trending upward over the last two decades but saw even larger spikes during the pandemic. Express delivery services saw a 14% increase from 2019 to 2020, with an additional $14 billion in revenues over that year. More dramatically, revenue for ecommerce increased by more than 50% from 2019 to 2021, jumping from around $577 billion to $871 billion over that span.
Shutterstock
Ecommerce and delivery services skyrocketed during COVID
This shift in how consumers shop for, purchase, and receive goods has come with additional ripple effects in the workforce because businesses that rely on delivery need employees to handle the increased volume of orders. Amazon and other ecommerce companies have added
tens of thousands of jobs during the pandemic both in warehouse and delivery positions. One in four restaurant operators plan to devote more resources to off-premises dining. And among gig economy drivers, food delivery services have become more popular than rideshare services since the pandemic began.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects continued growth among the delivery driver profession over the years ahead. Between
Light Truck Drivers, who use light trucks or vans to deliver packages and merchandise, and Driver/Sales Workers, who pick up or deliver food and other goods, the BLS anticipates that there will be an additional 182,900 jobs for delivery drivers between now and 2030. This would be a 12% increase, which is faster than the average for other professions.
As it stands now, some locations have higher concentrations of delivery drivers available than others. Leading states include Illinois, Ohio, and North Dakota, each of which have at least 5.4 delivery drivers—defined as a light truck driver or driver/sales worker in the BLS definitions—per 1,000 residents. Conversely, other states including New York, Nevada, and New Mexico each have 3 or fewer delivery drivers per thousand.
The states with the most delivery drivers per capita
The concentration of delivery drivers also varies at the local level. One of the major factors affecting delivery driver concentrations at the metro level is whether a location has a significant shipping and logistics industry. For example, leading cities Memphis and Louisville are home to FedEx and UPS, respectively, while other cities like Cincinnati, Columbus, and Chicago also serve as significant shipping and distribution hubs.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
. To determine the locations with the most delivery drivers per capita, researchers at Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics Porch calculated the number of delivery drivers per thousand residents. In the event of a tie, the location with the higher percentage of delivery drivers as a share of total employment was ranked higher. To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residents were included.
Here are the metropolitan areas with the most delivery drivers per capita.
Small and midsize metros with the most delivery drivers per capita
15. Kansas City, MO-KS
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 4.8 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.02% Total number of delivery drivers: 10,490 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $16.97
Shutterstock
14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 4.8 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.10% Total number of delivery drivers: 28,980 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $17.38
Shutterstock
13. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 4.9 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 0.96% Total number of delivery drivers: 7,670 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $16.28
Shutterstock
12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.0 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.07% Total number of delivery drivers: 38,370 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $19.21
Shutterstock
11. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.0 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.11% Total number of delivery drivers: 13,430 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $15.59
Shutterstock
10. Oklahoma City, OK
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.0 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.17% Total number of delivery drivers: 7,160 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $17.17
Shutterstock
9. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.1 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.04% Total number of delivery drivers: 10,000 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $16.75
Shutterstock
8. Raleigh, NC
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.3 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.21% Total number of delivery drivers: 7,520 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $14.89
Shutterstock
7. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.4 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.18% Total number of delivery drivers: 6,470 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $18.30
Shutterstock
6. Salt Lake City, UT
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.5 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 0.95% Total number of delivery drivers: 6,870 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $19.51
Shutterstock
5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.8 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.25% Total number of delivery drivers: 54,310 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $22.22
Shutterstock
4. Columbus, OH
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.9 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.23% Total number of delivery drivers: 12,610 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $15.96
Shutterstock
3. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
Photo Credit: doma / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 5.9 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.27% Total number of delivery drivers: 13,110 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $16.44
Shutterstock
2. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 6.4 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.32% Total number of delivery drivers: 8,100 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $18.51
Shutterstock
1. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Number of delivery drivers per thousand: 7.7 Delivery drivers as a share of total employment: 1.71% Total number of delivery drivers: 10,390 Average hourly wage for delivery drivers: $18.41
Shutterstock
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!