Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'

More recent productions include reality TV staples “Shark Tank" and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as well as the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die" and an Aretha Franklin biopic called “Respect."

Amazon already has its own studio but has had mixed results. Two of its shows, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Fleabag," won best comedy series Emmys. Although it has won several Oscars, including most recently for “Sound of Metal,” many of its films have failed to click with audiences at the box office. Recently, Amazon has been spending on sports and splashy shows. It will stream “Thursday Night Football" next year and is producing a “Lord of the Rings" show, which reportedly cost $450 million for its first season alone.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. declined to say when it expects the deal to be finalized. But when it does, it will make Amazon, already one of the most powerful and valuable companies in the world, even bigger. Regulators around the world are scrutinizing Amazon’s business practices, specifically the way it looks at information from businesses that sell goods on its site and uses it to create its own Amazon-branded products.