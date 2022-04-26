 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Amber Heard's histrionic personality disorder, Kamala Harris's COVID diagnosis, and more trending news

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at some trending topics for today, April 26.

Amber Heard and Histrionic personality disorder

A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article doesn't mention Depp by name, but his lawyers say the article contains ”defamation by implication" because it clearly refers to allegations of domestic abuse made by heard when she filed for divorce in 2016. Read more here:

Ukraine Russia War Trans-Dniester

In this photograph released by the Press Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, destroyed radio antennas lie on the ground in Maiac, in the Moldovan separatist region of Trans-Dniester, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Police in the Moldovan separatist region of Trans-Dniester say two explosions on Tuesday morning in a radio facility close to the Ukrainian border knocked two powerful antennas out of service just a day after several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades were reported to have hit the Ministry of State Security in the city of Tiraspol, the region's capital

Moldova

Two explosions in a radio facility close to the Ukrainian border knocked a pair of powerful broadcast antennas out of service in Moldova's separatist region of Trans-Dniester, local police said Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Trans-Dniester, a strip of land with about 470,000 people, has been under the control of separatist authorities since a 1992 war with Moldova. Russia bases about 1,500 troops in the breakaway region, nominally as peacekeepers. Get more info here:

Virus Outbreak Harris

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, , April 13, 2022. Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced. 

Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday after returning from a weeklong trip to California.

"Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I'm grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted," Harris tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Kirsten Allen, the vice president's press secretary, said in an earlier statement that Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on rapid and PCR tests. Read more information here:

Trump Legal Troubles

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. A New York judge has found former president Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

Trump

A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court and set in motion $10,000 daily fines Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

Judge Arthur Engoron said a contempt finding was appropriate because Trump and his lawyers hadn’t shown they had conducted a proper search for records sought by the subpoena. Read more about the legal fight here:

***

Get more trending topics here:

Bad Bunny, El Muerto

Madison Cawthorn

'Rust' shooting investigation

What is Title 42?

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, April 26

High court could free Biden to end Trump asylum policy
National Politics
AP

High court could free Biden to end Trump asylum policy

  • By MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The Supreme Court is questioning lower-court orders that have blocked the Biden administration from ending a controversial Trump-era immigration program for asylum-seekers. Questions from conservative and liberal justices during nearly two hours of oral arguments on Tuesday suggested that the court could free the administration to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings. President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office. After Texas and Missouri sued, lower courts required immigration officials to reinstate it, though the current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than its predecessor.

Administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill

  • By ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden’s administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. The administration is trying to reassure doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the coronavirus. Paxlovid is produced by Pfizer and was first approved in December. Supply of the regimen was initially very limited. But as COVID-19 cases across the country have fallen and manufacturing has increased, it is now far more abundant. The White House said Tuesday it is moving to raise awareness of the pill and taking steps to make it easier to access.

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
National Politics
AP

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

  • By AAMER MADHANI and DON BABWIN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?
National
AP

Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?

  • By BARBARA ORTUTAY and AMANDA SEITZ - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, seemingly intent on making the old new again, has successfully arranged to buy Twitter for about $44 billion. His stated aim is to turn it into a haven for free speech. But the social platform has been down this road before, and it didn’t end well last time. While Musk’s pitch may sound straightforward, neither tech giants and nor entrepreneurs have managed to make a free-for-all digital meeting ground work in practice. In past flirtations with light-touch moderation, harassment and misinformation have overwhelmed many, driving away users, advertisers or both.

US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of expanding war
National Politics
AP

US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of expanding war

  • By YESICA FISCH and JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The U.S. is pressing its allies to move “heaven and earth” to keep Kyiv well-supplied with the weapons it needs to repel Russian forces, as Moscow rains fire on eastern and southern Ukraine. In other developments, Poland and Bulgaria say the Kremlin is cutting off natural gas supplies to the two NATO countries starting Wednesday, the first such actions of the war. Moscow has warned that the flow of weapons could trigger a wider war. Those concerns grew in Moldova, where explosions hit the separatist region of Trans-Dniester for a second straight day. Russian forces also hit a strategic railroad bridge in the south. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says that more help for Ukraine is on the way and that the West wants to ensure Russia won't be able to “bully” its neighbors.

Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya
National
AP

Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

  • By JOHN FLESHER, BERNARD CONDON and ED WHITE
  • Updated
  • 0

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police have identified Christopher Schurr as the officer who killed Patrick Lyoya three weeks ago. Lyoya was a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. Grand Rapids Chief Eric Winstrom had declined to name the officer but changed course Monday. Schurr has been a Grand Rapids officer since 2015. He grew up in the area and was a star pole vaulter at Siena Heights, a small Michigan college. In 2014, Schurr told Vaulter Magazine that he was getting married in Kenya because he couldn't afford a wedding celebration and take a separate trip to Africa to build homes. So he was going to do both at the same time.  

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

  • By KEN MORITSUGU - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Police and new fencing are restricting who can leave a locked-down area in Beijing, where authorities are trying to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak. People lined up for throat swabs Tuesday as mass-testing expanded to most of the Chinese capital. Beijing has reported 92 cases of coronavirus infection in five days, a relatively tiny figure in a city with 21 million residents. But China trying to eliminate outbreaks entirely in contrast to how much of the world is trying to live with the virus. That zero-tolerance policy has virtually shut down China's largest city, Shanghai, for three weeks, disrupting food supplies for residents as well as global supply chains.

Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds
National
AP

Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds

  • By MARGERY A. BECK and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Officials say firefighters are taking advantage of higher humidity and calmer winds Monday to try to contain a wildfire in rural southwestern Nebraska that has killed one person and injured at least 15 firefighters. Jonathan Ashford is a spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team. He tells The Associated Press that more than 80 people were helping fight the fire known as the Road 702 Fire. It had burned nearly 65 square miles in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties by late Sunday. Fire officials initially reported the fire was more than 78 square miles, but Ashford said aerial mapping Sunday gave a more accurate size of the fire. Ashford says at least six homes have been destroyed.

Depp finishes 4 days on stand; filed lawsuit to 'fight back'
National
AP

Depp finishes 4 days on stand; filed lawsuit to 'fight back'

  • By MATTHEW BARAKAT - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Actor Johnny Depp has concluded a grueling four days on the witness stand in his libel suit against his ex-wife. In testimony Monday in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom, Depp told jurors in a calm voice that he filed his suit against Amber Heard because it was his best chance to reclaim his reputation. Just hours earlier they heard audio clips of him berating his wife with coarse vulgarities. Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. The piece doesn’t name Depp but his attorneys say the implications are defamatory. Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard. 

NBA Playoffs roundup: Celtics sweep Nets 116-112, advance to 2nd round of playoffs
Basketball
AP

NBA Playoffs roundup: Celtics sweep Nets 116-112, advance to 2nd round of playoffs

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Boston Celtics completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory Monday night.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jeff Bezos suggests China could have 'leverage' over Musk's Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News