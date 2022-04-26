Amber Heard's histrionic personality disorder, Kamala Harris's COVID diagnosis, and more trending news

Here's a look at some trending topics for today, April 26.
Amber Heard and Histrionic personality disorder
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues.
Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article doesn't mention Depp by name, but his lawyers say the article contains ”defamation by implication" because it clearly refers to allegations of domestic abuse made by heard when she filed for divorce in 2016. Read more here:
Moldova
Two explosions in a radio facility close to the Ukrainian border knocked a pair of powerful broadcast antennas out of service in Moldova's separatist region of Trans-Dniester, local police said Tuesday.
Trans-Dniester, a strip of land with about 470,000 people, has been under the control of separatist authorities since a 1992 war with Moldova. Russia bases about 1,500 troops in the breakaway region, nominally as peacekeepers. Get more info here:
Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID
Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday after returning from a weeklong trip to California.
"Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I'm grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted," Harris tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
Kirsten Allen, the vice president's press secretary, said in an earlier statement that Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on rapid and PCR tests. Read more information here:
Trump
A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court and set in motion $10,000 daily fines Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Judge Arthur Engoron said a contempt finding was appropriate because Trump and his lawyers hadn’t shown they had conducted a proper search for records sought by the subpoena. Read more about the legal fight here:
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, April 26
The Supreme Court is questioning lower-court orders that have blocked the Biden administration from ending a controversial Trump-era immigration program for asylum-seekers. Questions from conservative and liberal justices during nearly two hours of oral arguments on Tuesday suggested that the court could free the administration to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings. President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office. After Texas and Missouri sued, lower courts required immigration officials to reinstate it, though the current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than its predecessor.
President Joe Biden’s administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. The administration is trying to reassure doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the coronavirus. Paxlovid is produced by Pfizer and was first approved in December. Supply of the regimen was initially very limited. But as COVID-19 cases across the country have fallen and manufacturing has increased, it is now far more abundant. The White House said Tuesday it is moving to raise awareness of the pill and taking steps to make it easier to access.
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, seemingly intent on making the old new again, has successfully arranged to buy Twitter for about $44 billion. His stated aim is to turn it into a haven for free speech. But the social platform has been down this road before, and it didn’t end well last time. While Musk’s pitch may sound straightforward, neither tech giants and nor entrepreneurs have managed to make a free-for-all digital meeting ground work in practice. In past flirtations with light-touch moderation, harassment and misinformation have overwhelmed many, driving away users, advertisers or both.
The U.S. is pressing its allies to move “heaven and earth” to keep Kyiv well-supplied with the weapons it needs to repel Russian forces, as Moscow rains fire on eastern and southern Ukraine. In other developments, Poland and Bulgaria say the Kremlin is cutting off natural gas supplies to the two NATO countries starting Wednesday, the first such actions of the war. Moscow has warned that the flow of weapons could trigger a wider war. Those concerns grew in Moldova, where explosions hit the separatist region of Trans-Dniester for a second straight day. Russian forces also hit a strategic railroad bridge in the south. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says that more help for Ukraine is on the way and that the West wants to ensure Russia won't be able to “bully” its neighbors.
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police have identified Christopher Schurr as the officer who killed Patrick Lyoya three weeks ago. Lyoya was a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. Grand Rapids Chief Eric Winstrom had declined to name the officer but changed course Monday. Schurr has been a Grand Rapids officer since 2015. He grew up in the area and was a star pole vaulter at Siena Heights, a small Michigan college. In 2014, Schurr told Vaulter Magazine that he was getting married in Kenya because he couldn't afford a wedding celebration and take a separate trip to Africa to build homes. So he was going to do both at the same time.
Police and new fencing are restricting who can leave a locked-down area in Beijing, where authorities are trying to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak. People lined up for throat swabs Tuesday as mass-testing expanded to most of the Chinese capital. Beijing has reported 92 cases of coronavirus infection in five days, a relatively tiny figure in a city with 21 million residents. But China trying to eliminate outbreaks entirely in contrast to how much of the world is trying to live with the virus. That zero-tolerance policy has virtually shut down China's largest city, Shanghai, for three weeks, disrupting food supplies for residents as well as global supply chains.
Officials say firefighters are taking advantage of higher humidity and calmer winds Monday to try to contain a wildfire in rural southwestern Nebraska that has killed one person and injured at least 15 firefighters. Jonathan Ashford is a spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team. He tells The Associated Press that more than 80 people were helping fight the fire known as the Road 702 Fire. It had burned nearly 65 square miles in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties by late Sunday. Fire officials initially reported the fire was more than 78 square miles, but Ashford said aerial mapping Sunday gave a more accurate size of the fire. Ashford says at least six homes have been destroyed.
Actor Johnny Depp has concluded a grueling four days on the witness stand in his libel suit against his ex-wife. In testimony Monday in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom, Depp told jurors in a calm voice that he filed his suit against Amber Heard because it was his best chance to reclaim his reputation. Just hours earlier they heard audio clips of him berating his wife with coarse vulgarities. Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. The piece doesn’t name Depp but his attorneys say the implications are defamatory. Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Boston Celtics completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory Monday night.