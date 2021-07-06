AME church to address BLM, voting rights, in delayed meeting

“She has been able to do extraordinarily well in bringing administrative strength, spiritual strength and community development strength,” said Bishop Anne Henning Byfield, president of the AME’s Council of Bishops.

The pandemic, which claimed the lives of numerous AME members and ministers, continues to be at the forefront of delegates' minds. Attendance in the Orlando meeting hall will be limited, with masking and other health precautions in place.

Richardson, who said he has conducted more funerals in the last year than ever before, said church officials will continue to urge people to get vaccinated. And the surge in South Africa is a reminder that many countries are still deep in the pandemic.

“People are still dying,” Richardson said. “It really is serious.”

John Thomas III, editor of the Christian Recorder, the AME's official news outlet, said the pandemic forced the denomination to go on an austerity budget but overall it has weathered the storm well.

“What we’ve seen is that people are very loyal to the church and community,” Thomas said. If a church was already "doing the community work and engagement before the pandemic, all you had to do was pivot.”

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

