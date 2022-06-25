 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
America after Roe: Tear gas in Arizona; more state bans take hold; scenes from across US

A day after the Supreme Court’s bombshell ruling overturning Roe v. Wade ended the constitutional right to abortion, emotional protests and prayer vigils are turning to resolve as several states enact bans and both supporters and foes of abortion rights map out their next moves.

A Texas group that helps women pay for abortions has halted its efforts while evaluating its legal risk under a ban it says will disproportionately hurt poor and minority women.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic is continuing to see patients while awaiting a 10-day notice that will trigger a ban.

Some elected officials are vowing to protect women’s access to abortion, while opponents of the procedure say their fight is far from over.

