American, French artists revive hope on giant Paris mural

French artist Da Cruz, left, and assistant Michel work at mural, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Paris. A colorful human face emerges from waves like a call for hope above a Parisian street, in a giant message of optimism from American and French street artists painting a massive mural in the French capital, as the city is slowly climbing out of its virus isolation. lllustrator AJ Dungo, 29, who lives in California, and French graffiti artist Da Cruz, 44, started working in mid-June on the 25-meter (82-foot) high mural.
By NICOLAS GARRIGA and SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — A colorful human face emerges from waves like a call for hope above a Parisian street, in a giant message of optimism from American and French street artists painting a massive mural in the French capital that's slowly climbing out of its virus isolation.
lllustrator AJ Dungo, 29, who lives in California, and French graffiti artist Da Cruz, 44, started working in mid-June on the 25-meter (82-foot) high mural in the 19th arrondissement, in the northeast of Paris.
The project, to be inaugurated Saturday, is a symbol of creative rebirth, and of both cultures reconnecting after lockdowns.
Da Cruz, who grew up in this Parisian neighborhood and used to travel regularly to different continents, said it was hard for him to see his projects stopped amid the pandemic.
“I’m working in the street because I like showing my message to lots of different people, and I miss hearing people speaking another language and being able to communicate with them through painting ... There’s always a bridge that is created by colors,” he told The Associated Press.
The project is supported by the French American Mural Art (FAMA) program, led by the U.S. Embassy, in association with local festival Ourcq Living Colors.
AJ Dungo and Da Cruz have chosen to represent stylized waves at the bottom of the mural, and an explosion of colors above surrounding a central human face, with inspirations from South America and Africa.