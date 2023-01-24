American skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race, passing Lindsey Vonn

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday.
Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn. Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Shiffrin won a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday.
AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati
“It might take me a little bit to figure out what to say,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t know what to say right now.”
Shiffrin now needs only three more wins to match Ingemark Stenmark’s overall mark — between men and women — of 86 victories.
Stenmark competed in the 1970s and 80s.
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati
Shiffrin led from start to finish at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites, crossing 0.45 seconds ahead of world champion Lara Gut-Behrami and 1.43 ahead of home favorite and former overall champion Federica Brignone after also posting the fastest first run.
Shiffrin seemed exhausted and relieved immediately after finishing, bending over and resting her head on her poles and then biting her lips before going over to embrace Gut-Behrami and Brignone.
Brignone told Shiffrin, “Congrats,” and Shiffrin responded, “Oh my god.”
It was Shiffrin’s ninth win of the season.
What’s more is that Shiffrin is still only 27. Vonn was 33 when she won her last World Cup event and Stenmark was 32.
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Giovanni Auletta
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin looks at the scoreboard after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2023. American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in a night slalom race Tuesday, meaning she will have to wait for another chance to break the record for most wins on the women’s World Cup circuit. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Giovanni Auletta
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2023. American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in a night slalom race Tuesday, meaning she will have to wait for another chance to break the record for most wins on the women’s World Cup circuit. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Giovanni Auletta
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin smiles after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Marco Trovati
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin smiles after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2023. American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in a night slalom race Tuesday, meaning she will have to wait for another chance to break the record for most wins on the women’s World Cup circuit. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Marco Trovati
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2023. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Giovanni Auletta
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill training, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Gabriele Facciotti
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin smiles as she gets to the finish area after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Alessandro Trovati
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin prepares for an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Gabriele Facciotti
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin prepares to start an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Gabriele Facciotti
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin concentrates ahead of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Gabriele Facciotti
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Alessandro Trovati
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Shiffrin won a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Alessandro Trovati
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Shiffrin won a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Alessandro Trovati
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Gabriele Facciotti
