Episode 87: Americans have a distinct set of values that differs from citizens of most if not all other countries. But for those of us who have lived here all of our lives, we probably don’t think enough about those differences.

The University of Portland put together a list it calls American Values and Assumptions. The information for the list was adapted from Gary Althen's book “American Ways: A Guide for Foreigners in the United States.”

For today’s show, we’re going to take the list of seven values and see how they contribute — in both positive and negative ways — to the American experience.

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

