Americans among dead in Seoul; Supreme Court takes up affirmative action; concerns following Pelosi attack | Hot off the Wire podcast

South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people, including two Americans, during Halloween festivities in Seoul over the weekend.

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday.

Military teams are searching for people missing after a 143-year-old pedestrian bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, killing at least 133 people.

Brazilians have delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a divisive presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics.

As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of Halloween candy, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers.

The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion through an annuity or $497.3 million in cash.

“Black Adam,” the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. “Ticket to Paradise,” Universal’s Julia Roberts and George Clooney destination romp, claimed second place with $10 million. The horror films “Prey for the Devil," “Smile” and “Halloween Ends” rounded out the top five.

The future of affirmative action in higher education is on the table as the Supreme Court wades into the admissions programs at the nation’s oldest public and private universities.

America is getting ready to vote in the midterm election, and poll workers around the country are bracing for possible conflict in an era of polarization and misinformation.

Republicans and Democrats are blaming each other for inflation as the midterm elections near.

It’s something that goes along with being a member of Congress, no matter your party or your status: constant threats to your life, and the unshakeable feeling that they're only getting worse. The concerns returned following the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband.

The attack on Paul Pelosi has the United States is on edge about threats to American democracy. A new domestic intelligence assessment from the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies says extremists, fueled by election falsehoods, “pose a heightened threat” to the upcoming midterms.

A former U.S. Capitol Police officer has been convicted of obstruction of justice for deleting Facebook messages he exchanged with a man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The Eagles won again, the Vikings remained hot, the Titans ran through the Texans, the Lakers finally won and NASCAR's championship field is set for next Sunday.