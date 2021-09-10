Americans turn pessimistic amid concerns over economy and coronavirus

Although just 4% name an issue related to crime or guns as the most important problem facing the country, most Americans (55%) say it is very important to them that the federal government address the increase in gun violence, slightly ahead of the share who say it's important that the government enact stronger laws to counteract racist policies and institutions (52% very important) and take aggressive action to slow the effects of climate change (51%). About half say it is very important for the federal government to make a significant investment in improving infrastructure (49%) or pass legislation that would expand access to voting (47%). A similar share, 49%, say it is very important for the federal government to take action to stop the movement of undocumented immigrants into the United States.

Americans' perceptions of how important these issues are, however, is deeply divided by party. Among Democrats, roughly 8 in 10 say it is very important to counteract racist policies, address gun violence, slow climate change and expand voting access, while fewer than 3 in 10 Republicans say the same. Republicans consider stemming the flow of undocumented immigrants far more important than do Democrats, 84% very important vs. 22%.