Americans who live, work near capitols see peace, new hope

California National Guard members stand guard at an access point to the California state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. A temporary 6-foot high chain link fence surrounds the Capitol and California Gov. Gavin Newsom mobilized the National Guard last week over concerns that protests around Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden could turn violent and destructive.
Diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled on plywood sheets covering the establishment's windows, a block south of the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in downtown Denver. Businesses around the statehouse are struggling because of the effects of the pandemic and now with the threat of violence around the Capitol on the inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden.
A person who lives in a neighborhood near the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., but did not want to be identified due to concerns over her family's safety, pauses while walking her dog with her son, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, with the Legislative Building in the background. The normally quiet streets around the Capitol campus in Olympia have seen increased traffic and even active protesters and counterprotesters during the months leading up to Inauguration Day on Wednesday.
"Closed" signs are taped on plywood covering the doors to the Colorado Department of Revenue in the statehouse annex building across for the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in downtown Denver. Businesses around the statehouse are struggling because of the effects of the pandemic and now with the threat of violence around the Capitol on the inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden.
A pedestrian walks past the boarded-up windows on the Colorado Education Association building across from the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in downtown Denver. Businesses around the statehouse are struggling because of the effects of the pandemic and now with the threat of violence around the Capitol on the inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden.
Bob Zeigler poses for a photo, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, before taking part in a vigil urging a peaceful transition from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, when Biden is inaugurated Wednesday. Zeigler, 72, who has long been involved in peaceful protest movements, said that while antagonization at protests is nothing new, something has shifted in recent years, resulting in "extreme polarization," and a lack "of respect for the dignity of other people." Zeigler said he has no plans to go near the Capitol in Olympia on inauguration day, but will attend a small peace vigil at a nearby park.
Bob Zeigler holds a sign with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. as he poses for a photo, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, before taking part in a vigil urging a peaceful transition from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, when Biden is inaugurated Wednesday. Zeigler, 72, who has long been involved in peaceful protest movements, said that while antagonization at protests is nothing new, something has shifted in recent years, resulting in "extreme polarization," and a lack "of respect for the dignity of other people." Zeigler said he has no plans to go near the Capitol in Olympia on inauguration day, but will attend a small peace vigil at a nearby park.
A woman heads into a restaurant with its windows covered by sheets of plywood, one block south of the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in downtown Denver. Businesses around the statehouse are struggling because of the effects of the pandemic and now with the threat of violence around the Capitol on the inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden.
Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails co-owner Maura Ryan passes a bookshelf while serving a takeout order on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Salem, Ore. Normally quiet streets around U.S. state capitol buildings have looked more like battlegrounds recently, putting those who live and work there on edge and instilling a sense of foreboding. The restaurant that is decorated with Black Lives Matter signs and art near the Oregon State Capitol has been vandalized by a white supremacist.
The golden dome of the State Capitol stands in front of part of the city's skyline, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in downtown Denver. Businesses around the statehouse are struggling because of the effects of the pandemic and now with the threat of violence around the Capitol on the inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden.
A temporary fence stands around the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in downtown Denver. Businesses around the statehouse are struggling because of the effects of the pandemic and now with the threat of violence around the Capitol on the inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden.
Morris Price Jr., left, moderator at First Baptist Church of Denver, is shown with Minister Brian Henderson in the church across from the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in downtown Denver. Businesses around the statehouse are struggling because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and now with the threat of violence around the Capitol on the inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden.
Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails owner Jonathan Jones speaks with customers while serving free meals in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Salem, Ore. Normally quiet streets around U.S. state capitol buildings have looked more like battlegrounds recently, putting those who live and work there on edge and instilling a sense of foreboding. Jones' front-row seat to what happens next is his restaurant that is decorated with Black Lives Matter signs and art near the Oregon State Capitol. Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails has been vandalized by a white supremacist.
Holly Brooks, owner of Capitol Hill Books, poses for a picture in her storefront across from the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in downtown Denver. Businesses around the statehouse are struggling because of the effects of the pandemic and now with the threat of violence around the Capitol on the inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden.
A person is silhouetted in a store while working on a laptop computer as a pedestrian is reflected in the window of the storefront one block south of the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in downtown Denver. Businesses around the statehouse are struggling because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and now with the threat of violence around the Capitol on the inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden.
A customer heads past the plywood-covered windows of a bakery one block south of the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in downtown Denver. Businesses around the statehouse are struggling because of the effects of the pandemic and now with the threat of violence around the Capitol on the inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden.
A customer heads into a store one block south of the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in downtown Denver. Businesses around the statehouse are struggling because of the effects of the pandemic and now with the threat of violence around the Capitol on the inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden.
The American flag waves in the wind as a person shows his support for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris outside the California state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Holly Brooks, owner of Capitol Hill Books, works in her storefront across from the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in downtown Denver. Businesses around the statehouse are struggling because of the effects of the pandemic and now with the threat of violence around the Capitol on the inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden.
Workers make pizzas at We The Pizza, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington, as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Members of the National Guard receive donated pizza from We The Pizza, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington, as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Robert Earley, center, general manager at We The Pizza, hands donated pizza to members of the National Guard from New York, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington, as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Gavin Coleman, owner of The Dubliner Restaurant, takes a photograph of his wife, Alexandra Coleman, and their sons, Henry, 6, Taylor, 4, and Peter, 2, by the anti-scaling fence protecting the U.S. Capitol compound, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington, as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The Colemans live in the Capitol Hill neighborhood around the corner from the Capitol and are re-opening their restaurant to accommodate diners staying in the hotel above their restaurant for inauguration.
Isaac Smith, of Boston, speaks to a reporter near the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston about the new incoming administration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Smith, a 21-year-old Harvard University student, said he voted for Biden and was excited for what's to come. "No matter which way you look at it, it's historic. Things are going to change," he said.
Members of the California National Guard walk past the California state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A temporary 6-foot high chain link fence surrounds the Capitol and California Gov. Gavin Newsom mobilized the National guard last week over concerns that protests around the inauguration of President Joe Biden could turn violent and destructive.
Catya Kurban, of Boston, speaks to a reporter in Boston about the new incoming administration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. "Honestly, I feel like we can only go up from here," said the 24-year old, who voted for Biden and was on her way to work Wednesday morning. "But I'm hopeful that some good will come out of all of this. I'm also trying to be realistic about changes. I know they won't happen overnight."
By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Normally quiet streets around U.S. state capitol buildings have looked more like battlegrounds recently, putting those who live and work there on edge.
More than most people, these Americans will have front-row seats on whether the change of leadership Wednesday in the White House will lead to a lessening of tension that has been afflicting the nation. They'll be watching what the next chapter brings from storefronts and the porches and stoops of their own homes.
Their sense of foreboding was lightened, just a little, by Wednesday’s inauguration. As President Joe Biden was sworn into office, demonstrations at state capitols were scant, with only a few protesters showing up, and some cities, none at all.
Some expect Biden's focus on unity — a word he used eight times in his inaugural address — will have an effect, but they say how the people react will be key.
Jonathan Jones' front-row seat to what happens next is his restaurant that is decorated with Black Lives Matter signs and art near the Oregon State Capitol. Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails has been vandalized by a white supremacist. One day, police showed up as Jones, who is Black, and his friends were being accosted by neo-fascist Proud Boys. The police at first confronted Jones' group as if they were the threat.
“There’s not a person who stood with me that day who didn’t think that they might die,” Jones said. “And the most awful part was not knowing if it was going to come from the police or from the Proud Boys."