Amid new virus surge, Florida skeptics reconsider vaccines

For the week ending July 29, the county of 89,000 logged 810 new cases of the coronavirus. At that time it was the highest rate in Florida, one of the epicenters of a nationwide spike in infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

Some county residents who thought the pandemic had all but ended have seen multiple family members suddenly infected during the latest wave. One young woman in Callahan, a town of about 1,000 people, saw her fiancé, her mother and her grandmother all die from COVID-19 within a week.

“I've seen fear grip people like never before,” said Dwight Allen, pastor of a 200-member congregation at The Anchor Church of God. When members ask him questions about the shot, Allen tells them he got jabbed with no ill side effects.

Dr. Phillips Cao, a family practitioner who treats patients at a University of Florida Health clinic in Callahan, said many older people in the area got coronavirus shots months ago, while younger adults put them off as infections declined sharply in the spring.

“Everybody thought it was kind of dying out or going away. ... Then you had this new variant come in,” he said. “It was just ripe for another bad surge.”