Amid rising seas, 'dry' resort is wetter than it likes

Last year, Albert Grimes had to wade through water up to his knees four times to get into and out of his house.

Resident Jake DeVries says a good pair of hip waders is a must to live in his section of town, along with faithful checking of tide charts whenever a storm is forecast. That way he’ll know when it’s time to move his car to the grocery parking lot on higher ground.

When a storm's coming, liquor stores on the mainland just over the bridges that lead to Ocean City are bustling, as the “dry” town stocks up for what could be several days indoors.

Robert Jackson, who moved to Ocean City a year ago, said flood waters have lapped at his front doorstep “probably 14 times" already.

“We're completely trapped at any given moment,” he said. “There was water at least three feet deep at least a half-dozen times this summer.”

Tom Herrington, associate director of the Urban Coast Institute at Monmouth University, studied the impact of sea rise and flooding on one of the two main routes into Ocean City, Roosevelt Boulevard. The roadway currently floods about 24 times a year, he said. By 2050, however, Herrington predicts it will flood 100 to 125 times annually.