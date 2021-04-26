Among the Oscar winners: 2 foundations that serve the needy

“We have the benefit of so many celebrities actually being really deep friends, coming back to work with us year after year and giving their time and their focus,” Moore said. “We marry that with our deep focus on our mission and really moving the needle through the programs that we support. That’s the magic right there — the combination of the two.”

Feeding America found such magic this year with the Golden Globes. That awards ceremony named the hunger-relief organization, which runs 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, its philanthropic partner for the year and spotlighted its work during the broadcast.

Lauren Biedron, Feeding America’s vice president of corporate partnerships, said the Golden Globes partnership boosted traffic to the website by 35% on the day of the show and online revenue by 200%, with donations for COVID-19 relief reaching $2 million within 24 hours.

“They also helped us expand our marketing and our reach to a broader audience and then, importantly, they helped drive action by really providing a concrete way for people to get involved,” Biedron said, noting that the Globes aired a QR code linking to the Feeding America website.