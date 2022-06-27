Amtrak train collides with dump truck, derails in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — An air ambulance service official says at least eight helicopters are taking patients from the site of a passenger train that derailed in Missouri while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Matt Daugherty, Lifeflight Eagle director of business development, said helicopters were responding from around the state, The Kansas City Star reported. Daugherty said he knew there were a number of injuries and some people were in critical condition.

The train derailed Monday after hitting a dump truck that was blocking a public crossing, Amtrak said.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 1:42 p.m., Amtrak said. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed.

