An early gain fades on Wall Street as stocks turn mixed

A morning gain on Wall Street was fading away at midday Wednesday, leaving major indexes mixed. Investors are still trying to parse emerging signs of inflation and judge whether they will be transitory, as the Federal Reserve thinks they will.

The S&P 500 remains slightly below the record high it set more than a week ago. The benchmark index has recovered all its losses from last week, when the Fed’s comments on eventually tapering its support for the economy raised anxiety levels in the markets.

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:44 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,941 points and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.

Exxon Mobil, Chevron and other energy companies were among the biggest gainers helping to push the market higher as crude oil prices rose 1%. Cruise lines, hotels and casinos were among some of the companies that rely on direct consumer spending also making solid gains.

There is still a lot of churn within the broader market. Slightly more stocks were rising than falling within the S&P 500. Health care companies were among the sectors sliding lower.