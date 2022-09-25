 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report spotlight

An era is ending on Broadway, the Golden Globes will return and Ted Lasso joins FIFA 23 | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

The end is near for “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway.

Setbacks for Trump, more tough economic news and the queen's funeral | Hot off the Wire podcast

The Golden Globes television hiatus is over and will return to NBC.

“Ted Lasso” is about to return, but not in the way you think.

Kanye West – or Ye as he goes by now – apologized too Kim Kardashian and talked about his future.

There was upheaval in the sports world, plus an update in a scandal that has raised questions about the role played by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. 

People are also reading…

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

Authorities say a 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days. Columbia police say Bessie Durham cleaned the Belk at Columbiana Centre for an outside company. Investigators say her body was found Monday after her family filed a missing person report. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom. Investigators say she was seen on camera going into the restroom Thursday morning and didn't come out. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says there are no signs someone killed Durham or that she was using drugs. Police say the store was open regularly over those four days and they are investigating to see if anyone was negligent.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: East's Black Raider Marching Band performs at Starfest 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News