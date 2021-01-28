 Skip to main content
An experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax appears to offer strong protection in late-stage UK, South Africa studies
WASHINGTON (AP) — An experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax appears to offer strong protection in late-stage UK, South Africa studies.

