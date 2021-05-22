Ana forms in the Atlantic, becoming the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season

Out of the past six years (2015-2020), there have been eight preseason named storms, four of which made landfall in the US, including Ana in 2015.

Fortunately, Subtropical Storm Ana is not expected to strike the US, however the storm could bring some impacts to Bermuda over the next day or so.

Ana currently has sustained winds of 45 mph and is located about 200 miles to the northeast of Bermuda. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda and tropical storm conditions are possible today for the island.

The storm is forecast to remain in the vicinity of Bermuda today prior to turning to the northeast on Sunday. Little change in strength is forecast today, but a gradual weakening is expected tonight and Sunday. Ana is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.

Tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center has also been monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the western Gulf of Mexico since Thursday.