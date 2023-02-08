WASHINGTON — Joe Biden stepped to the rostrum for his State of the Union address at what should be a high point of his presidency. He's repeatedly beaten the odds with a string of legislative accomplishments and a historically strong midterm election where Democrats held the line against Republicans. His steadfast support for Ukraine has won praise. The cloud of the pandemic has lifted.

But on Tuesday night, he found himself facing a problem that has shadowed him for years — doubt.

Polls show a majority of Americans are largely unaware of his successes and don't approve of his job performance. Even Democrats question whether he should run for reelection amid concerns about his age.

It all added up to a particularly high-stakes moment for Biden, providing him with his last, best opportunity to make his case for why he deserves a second term before a formal campaign announcement.

He left no doubt that he believes he has more work to do as president. Addressing Republicans who recently won control of the House, Biden said "the people sent us a clear message" about the need to find common ground.

"We've been sent here to finish the job," he said.

Although Biden frequently used the language of cooperation, he slipped in a few digs at the other party, such as when he talked about Republicans who voted against his infrastructure law but still celebrate the money being used in their districts.

"Don't worry," he said. "I promised to be the president for all Americans. We'll fund these projects. And I'll see you at the groundbreaking!"

At another point, Biden accused Republicans of trying to curtail Social Security and Medicare benefits for older Americans, provoking shouts of "liar" from his critics.

Veering from the text of his speech, Biden responded with a grin. "Anybody who doubts it, contact my office, I'll give you a copy of the proposal." It was a thrust and parry more likely to be found on a debate stage than in a State of the Union.

Now it's just a matter of waiting for Biden to reveal his decision on whether he'll run again. He's promised an announcement early this year.

"Until the moment when he makes that pronouncement, that's still that question that hangs over every word that he utters," said Patrick Gaspard, a former White House political director and top official at the Democratic National Committee.

Gaspard, who is currently president of the liberal Center for American Progress, said the State of the Union "is often considered the opening bid in an argument for reelection. And in this situation, it's certainly the case."

American presidents almost never forgo a shot at a second term. The last one was Lyndon Johnson, who did not seek reelection in 1968 after his presidency became unmoored by the Vietnam War.

But there's also never been a president as old as Biden. He's 80, and would be 86 at the end of a second term. He first ran for the White House in 1988.

"I'm not new to this place," Biden acknowledged in his speech. "I stand here tonight having served as long as about any one of you has ever served here."

Lyndsay Chervinsky, a presidential historian, said Biden's age is "the X factor" that differentiates him from his predecessors. Even when other presidents faced low approval ratings during their first term, "no one was suggesting that they not run."

"If he was ten years younger, none of these conversations would be happening," she said.

Biden gave a glimpse of his campaign pitch on Friday in Philadelphia, when he spoke at a Democratic National Committee meeting. He rattled off legislative accomplishments, some of which were achieved after they were left for dead in Congress, and blasted Republicans as "extremists," even calling them "nuts" at one point.

"Let me ask you a simple question. Are you with me?" he said to the cheering crowd, which responded by chanting, "Four more years!"

Political appearances rarely draw the same attention as the State of the Union. Last year, 38 million people tuned in, compared to nearly 100 million who watched the Super Bowl.

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss said the challenge is to find the right way to harness that fleeting focus.

"The speech will probably be remembered for two or three lines," he said. "He has to decide which he wants those to be."

Judging by the text, Biden wants that line to be "finish the job," a phrase included no less than a dozen times. Whether it's increasing taxes on billionaires, preventing police brutality or lowering insulin costs, Biden said he wants to "finish the job."

It may not have been a campaign announcement, but it's an implicit request for voters to stick with him.

Biden planned to travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday and Florida on Thursday to continue pushing his agenda, part of an administration-wide plan for top officials to fan out across the country this week.

After a Democratic midterm showing that was strong by historical averages in a president's first term, Biden has successfully tamped down handwringing within his party over whether he should seek another term. No primary opponent has emerged.

And he has a record to build upon. He's also secured investments in infrastructure, computer chip manufacturing and financial incentives to encourage Americans to adopt cleaner technologies for fighting climate change.

However, Biden still faces skepticism from the country at large.

Only 37% of Democrats say they want Biden to seek a second term, down from 52% before the midterm elections in November, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

A look at President Biden's guests for the State of the Union Bono RowVaughn and Rodney Wells Oksana Markarova Paul Pelosi Brandon Tsay Lynette Bonar Deanna Branch Gina and Heidi Nortonsmith Saria Gwin-Maye More guests — Maurice and Kandice Barron of New York, the parents of a 3-year-old who has survived a rare pediatric cancer, meant to highlight Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative. — Kristin Christensen and Avarie Kollmar of Seattle, a mother-daughter pair who are sharing their story about caring for their injured Navy veteran husband and father. — Ruth Cohen of Rockville, Maryland, a Holocaust survivor and volunteer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum who has warned against rising antisemitism. — Mitzi Colin Lopez of West Chester, Pennsylvania, an advocate for people brought to the U.S. illegally as children who have received protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. — Maurice "Dion" Dykes of Knoxville, Tennessee, who is training to be a teacher after a 25-year graphic design career as part of a program funded by the 2020 COVID-19 relief law. — Kate Foley of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, a 10th grade student looking to use the skills from her school engineering classes to pursue a career as a biomedical engineer. — Darlene Gaffney of North Charleston, South Carolina, a breast cancer survivor who has promoted the importance of early detection and timely cancer screenings. — Doug Griffin of Newton, New Hampshire, who lost his daughter, Courtney, in 2014 to a fentanyl overdose, as the Biden administration works to strengthen federal efforts to combat the opioid epidemic. — Jacki Liszak of Fort Myers, Florida, who met with the president and first lady in the wake of Hurricane Ian and whose business stands to benefit from federal climate resiliency funding. — Harry Miller of Upper-Arlington, Ohio, a mechanical engineering student and a former football player for Ohio State University, who left football to prioritize his mental health. — Paul Sarzoza of Phoenix, the owner of a cleaning and facilities services company that is benefitting from servicing companies investing in high-tech manufacturing in his area. — Amanda and Josh Zurawski of Austin, Texas, who found doctors unable to intervene after her water prematurely broke at 18 weeks pregnant due to the Texas abortion ban. Amanda Zurawski developed sepsis and nearly died because of the delay in receiving treatment, as the Biden administration looks to highlight the consequences of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.