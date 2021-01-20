Analysis: Biden faces a more confident China after US chaos

The U.S. has also shifted, with wide support among both Republicans and Democrats for treating China as a competitor, and embracing the need for a tougher approach to China, if not always agreeing with how Trump carried it out. Biden needs to be wary of opening himself up to attacks that he is soft on China if he rolls back import tariffs and other steps taken by his predecessor.

His pressing need to prioritize domestic challenges could give China breathing room to push forward its agenda, whether it be technological advancement or territorial issues from Taiwan to its border with India. Kurt Tong, a former U.S. diplomat in Asia, sees a stalemate in the coming few years, in which China keeps doing what it has been doing and the U.S. is not happy about it.

"I think it’s going to be a tough patch, it’s just going to be more disagreements than agreements and not a lot of breakthroughs,” said Tong, now a partner with The Asia Group consultancy in Washington, D.C.

Biden has pointed to potential areas of cooperation, from climate change to curbing North Korea's nuclear weapons development, but even in those areas, the two countries don't always agree.