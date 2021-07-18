ANALYSIS: Edwin Edwards' legacy? It's complicated

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — That Edwin Edwards' fame might have diminished a bit while he was imprisoned became clear on the day of his third wedding in July 2011 — months after his release and just days shy of his 84th birthday — to a 32-year-old woman.

After a private ceremony at a French Quarter hotel, the wedding party walked around the block for lunch at Galatoire's on Bourbon Street.

“Who is she?” an onlooker asked, thinking reporters and photographers were swarming because of the young woman with the cascading blonde hair and shimmery dress — bride Trina Grimes Scott — not the man who, 15 years earlier, had finished his fourth term as Louisiana's governor.

Edwards, a Democrat, who died a week ago at 93, is the fourth ex-governor Louisiana has lost in less than two years. He was heralded for bringing African Americans into state government in the 1970s, for an overhaul of oil taxes that enriched state government, for a keen mind, sharp wit, showmanship and deft political skills. And, for a scandal-tinged career that eventually landed him in prison for eight years, convicted of taking payoffs to help steer riverboat casino licenses to his cronies.

Now comes the wait to see if time will burnish his legacy the way it has those of the three who recently preceded him in death.