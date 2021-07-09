Analysis: Tampa Bay's NHL titles likely the hardest of all

"It’s hard to really comprehend," Coleman said. “I have two beautiful daughters, I have two Stanley Cups. I feel very blessed, and I’m very thankful to be part of this team.”

It's a team that has been built over the course of more than a decade, first by Steve Yzerman when he was GM and then BriseBois.

Big forward Alex Killorn was a third-round pick in 2007, Steven Stamkos became the face of the franchise when he went first in 2008, Hedman was the second pick in 2009 and Kucherov and top-line winger Ondrej Palat were members of the 2011 class. Yzerman signed Tyler Johnson as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and picked newly minted playoff MVP goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in the first round in 2012.

Each of those moves helped form a group that went to the final in 2015, then reached the Eastern Conference final in 2016 and 2018. Missing the playoffs between those semifinal trips and getting swept by Columbus in the first round in 2019 after winning the Presidents' Trophy gave the Lightning a certain reputation.

Now, after winning twice under the most difficult of circumstances, Tampa Bay is as close to a dynasty as possible in a cap environment.