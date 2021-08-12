Anderson HR for Chisox, walkoff end in Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched “Field of Dreams.” Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel.

Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday night in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.

“The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show," Anderson said.

Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season.

Clearly having as much fun as anyone in attendance, Anderson danced his way around the bases after the showstopper of a hit and wiggled his hands near his neck as he headed for home and the celebratory dousing at the plate from his teammates.

“Being able to walk it off was definitely one of the best moments of my career, for sure,” said Anderson, who sent the crowd of 7,832 back through the corn and to their cars — after a light and fireworks show — at the made-from-scratch stadium.