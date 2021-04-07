Andrew Giuliani says he's thinking about run for NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a former aide in the Trump administration, said in interviews Wednesday that he is evaluating a run for governor of New York as a Republican.

Giuliani, 35, who has never held public office, told The New York Times that he was “strongly considering" the idea and looking to make a decision by the end of the month.

He was more emphatic in an interview with the Washington Examiner, saying he planned to run, and “I believe I can win the race."

The New York governor's race has gotten more convoluted with all the controversy surrounding Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been expected to run for a fourth term but has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Giuliani was hired last month by the conservative network Newsmax as a contributor.