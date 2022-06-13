 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrew Yang to endorse Suraj Patel in NY congressional race

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is getting involved in a New York congressional primary that's pitted two veteran lawmakers against each other.

But Yang, who became known for his call for the government to issue a universal basic income, is not backing U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler or U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the primary race for a heavily Democratic district: In the race for New York's 12th District, he is instead backing Democrat Suraj Patel, who worked on President Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns and in his White House.

New redistricting maps have merged parts of Nadler's Upper West Side district with parts of Maloney's Upper East Side district in Manhattan, setting two of New York’s longest-serving members of Congress against each other in an August primary.

Patel has unsuccessfully challenged Maloney in the past and says Nadler and Maloney are “career politicians” who are not entitled to any seat.

Yang is scheduled to appear with Patel at several campaign events in Manhattan on Monday, including a bike ride to Koreatown.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

