Anger mounts as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

House Democrats tried to approve an extension by consent, without a formal vote, but House Republicans objected.

Democratic lawmakers were livid at the prospect of evictions in the middle of a surging pandemic.

Bush, who experienced homelessness as a young mother of two in her 20s, said that, at the time, she was working in a low-wage job.

"I don't want anyone else to have to go through what I went through, ever," said Bush, now 45, wiping away tears. "I don't care what the circumstances are, and so I'm going to fight now that I'm in a position to be able to do something about it."

Waters said House leaders should have forced a vote and Biden should not have let the warnings from one Supreme Court justice prevent him from taking executive action to prevent evictions.

"The president should have moved on it," Waters said. She vowed to try to pass the bill again when lawmakers return from a recess.

Some places are likely to see spikes in evictions starting Monday, while other jurisdictions will see an increase in court filings that will lead to evictions over several months.