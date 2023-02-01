Another icy day in the South; Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charge; 'Dances With Wolves' actor arrested | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Forecasters say bands of sleet already blamed for three deaths are causing dangerous conditions for a third day in several Southern states.

» The family of Tyre Nichols plans to lay him to rest on Wednesday, three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop.

» Pope Francis is urging Congo's people to find it in their hearts to forgive those who have harmed them.

» PayPal Inc. says it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with a challenging economic environment.

» Ukrainian officials say Russia is mustering its military might in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, in what Kyiv suspects is preparation for an offensive in the eastern area in coming weeks as the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion approaches.

» Prosecutors have linked Alec Baldwin to an expansive list of alleged failures in firearms safety in a filing of a felony involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set.

» Las Vegas police have arrested former actor Nathan Chasing Horse at his home after uncovering what they describe as two decades of sexual assault and human trafficking allegations. Chasing Horse is known for his role in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves.”

» In sports, the Nuggets defeat New Orleans, LeBron James had a big night for the Lakers, Kansas took a top 10 showdown, Carolina and Columbus won in NHL games in OT, and the Texans and Broncos have found their next head coaches.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» Omaha police say they have fatally shot a man who entered a Target store with an AR-15-style rifle and “plenty of ammunition.”

» The New York Attorney General's office released video of a deposition given by former President Donald Trump in its civil fraud investigation.

» The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington in November. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a law enforcement action.

» President Joe Biden has showcased a $292 million mega grant that'll be used to help build a rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River.

» In Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Tuesday because of the ice storm.

» Republican Rep. George Santos of New York has told GOP colleagues he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees.

» The U.S. is imposing sanctions on a group of people and organizations connected to Myanmar’s military regime as the two-year anniversary nears for the coup that removed the country’s civilian government.

» The Biden administration is faulting Russia for failing to allow on-the-ground nuclear inspections, accusing Moscow of endangering arms control efforts.

» The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla related to its Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” features.

» The Treasury Department has announced plans to increase its borrowing during the first three months of 2023.

» Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin. California is the holdout.

» A closely watched study by an anti-graft organization has found that most of the world continues to fail to fight corruption, with 95% of countries having made little to no progress since 2017.

» The outlook for the global economy is growing slightly brighter as China eases its zero-COVID policies and the world shows surprising resilience in the face of high inflation, elevated interest rates and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

» A new study using artificial intelligence finds that the world will likely warm a few more tenths of a degrees within the next 10 to 12 years and breach a key climate change threshold.

» A comet is streaking back our way after 50,000 years. NASA says the dirty snowball last visited during Neanderthal times. It will come within 26 million miles of Earth on Wednesday before speeding away again.