Another mass shooting in California; extreme Israeli group takes root in US; Monday's sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

» Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday in a coastal community south of San Francisco. It marks California's third mass killing in eight days. The shootings follow Saturday's massacre that killed 11 people at a dance hall in Southern California. Also Monday: A shootout at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others.

» Poland's defense minister says his country has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

» Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business. The retail giant said Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships.

» An Israeli group raising funds for Jewish extremists convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes is collecting tax-exempt donations from Americans.

» In sports, the Milwaukee Bucks were back to full strength, the Boston Celtics' winning streak ended, the Dallas Stars fell at home in overtime, and the Kansas Jayhawks continued to flounder in college basketball.

» Four members of the Oath Keepers have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial involving far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power.

» An Arkansas man who propped his feet up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot has been convicted of joining a mob’s attack on the building two years ago.

» A teacher and two other people, including at least one student, were injured in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown.

» A lawyer for the family of a Black man who died at a hospital three days after a confrontation with Memphis police during a traffic stop says video of the encounter shows it was “violent” and “troublesome on every level.”

» Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated the state's rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda.

» Turkey’s president said Monday Sweden shouldn’t expect support for its NATO membership bid following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups, putting at risk the expansion of the military alliance.

» Colombia's human rights watchdog is reporting that 215 human rights advocates were killed last year, the highest death toll since a peace accord was signed with leftist rebels in 2016.

» U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach so that most adults and children would get a once-a-year shot.

» Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it’s cutting 6% of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs. It's yet another tech company forced to rethink its pandemic-era expansion as the economic outlook weakens.

» A new pill aims to make it easier to treat diabetic cats without insulin shots twice a day. The drug is the first oral treatment for feline diabetes approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

» Brooke Shields reveals that she was the victim of a sexual assault in a new documentary about her life that premiered Friday afternoon at the Sundance Film Festival.

» A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. Cumberland police Chief Matthew Benson said Friday that the local girl sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA.

