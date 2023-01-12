 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Answers to 5 confusing student loan debt cancellation questions | PennyWise podcast

Is there any new information about the student loan debt cancellation plan from the President?

Host Teri Barr is finding out by talking with Cecilia Clark, a student loan specialist with NerdWallet.

Clark also answers the five biggest and most confusing questions about student debt cancellation, including if the lawsuits filed against the President's plan are going to the Supreme Court anytime soon, plus two new parts of the plan to consider if you are already thinking about bankruptcy.

Also, the income-driven repayment plan hasn't received a whole lot of attention, but could be important for many borrowers:

More from Cecilia at NerdWallet:

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we detail the push by the Biden administration to drive down student loan debt.
