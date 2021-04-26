Anthony Hopkins honors Chadwick Boseman after Oscar win

Boseman had been expected to win the award, which, in a very rare move from the academy, was the last to be handed out this year instead of best picture.

Boseman was nominated for “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” his final film before cancer claimed his life last August at age 43. The “Black Panther" star had been diagnosed with the disease four years earlier and kept it private as he continued working.

Hopkins has received four other Oscar nominations, including last year for his role as Benedict in “The Two Popes”; as the eponymous president in “Nixon”; John Quincy Adams in the slavery drama “Amistad,” and a loyal butler in “The Remains of the Day.”

In a 2016 interview with The Associated Press, Hopkins said an acting career wasn’t in the plan.

“I wanted to be a musician, but I drifted into this business by mistake,” he said. “I’m still looking over my shoulder thinking somebody will say, ‘Sorry, Tony, you’re in the wrong business.’”

Hopkins, who started in the theater but found it ill-fitting, focused on movie roles after getting his screen break playing Richard the Lionheart in “The Lion in Winter” in 1968.