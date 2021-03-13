Anti-abortion bills abound; their fate in court is unknown

State Rep. John McCravy, a Republican who sponsored the South Carolina ban, said Roe v. Wade was on his mind in crafting the bill.

“This is a decision that the Supreme Court is going to need to make,” he said. “Certainly it’s encouraging to see the court changing and to see hope at the end of the tunnel.”

The South Carolina law, like several passed by other states in 2019, would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically about six weeks after conception.

In Arkansas, the bill Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Tuesday goes further, banning all abortions except when performed to save the life of the mother. It has no exceptions for rape or incest.

Hutchinson had favored including those exemptions but signed the bill anyway as an explicit challenge to Roe.

“It is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law,” he said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas plans to challenge the ban in court.

Arkansas and South Carolina are among more than 15 states where lawmakers have proposed near-total abortion bans this year, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion access.