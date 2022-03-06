Anti-mandate trucker convoy descends upon D.C., death toll approaches 6 million, and more COVID news

Here's a summary of COVID-19 news for today, March 6. A group of anti-COVID-19-mandate truckers circle Washington, D.C.
A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation's capitol.
People crowded onto overpasses, waving at the “People’s Convoy" and holding signs and American flags. Within the convoy, there were tractor-trailers with horns blaring and some recreational vehicles and pickup trucks occasionally going by, mixed with the normal traffic on Interstate 495 in Silver Springs, Maryland.
The convoy was moving normally — albeit slowly — and while some congestion was noted, news outlets reported traffic was able to flow around the convoy.
Worldwide COVID death toll closes in on 6 million
The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.
The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe. The death toll, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, stood at 5,997,994 as of Sunday afternoon.
Remote Pacific islands, whose isolation had protected them for more than two years, are just now grappling with their first outbreaks and deaths, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
"Near normal" for the spring and summer?
While the pandemic is not over, experts say the US may be in for, at the very least, a "near normal" spring and summer, based on new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
"I think the move from pandemic to endemic appears to be accelerating," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor in the division of infectious disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
According to the CDC's updated data on Covid-19 community levels, the number of counties with "high" Covid-19 levels dropped from about 1,200 on February 24 to 472 on March 3.
*** Take a look at more COVID-19 news here:
Photos: Trucker convoys protesting COVID mandates hit US roads
Supporters buy merchandise at the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Jeff Cassil waves two American flags from the roof of his car at the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Supporters cheer on the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Supporters listen to organizers talk about the upcoming trucker caravan to Washington, D.C.,called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
A truck driver signs an American flag at the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Supporters cheer on a trucker caravan heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Needles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Supporters donate cash to organizers of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
A supporter walks past a mannequin of Uncle Sam at the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
A supporter walks past cars as they join the trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Supporters listen to organizers talk about the upcoming trucker caravan to Washington, D.C. called The People's Convoy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Supporters cheer on the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Supporters listen to organizers talk about the upcoming trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Supporters prepare to follow a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
A supporter loads a mural into his van at the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
A Pennsylvania truck protest convoy bound for the nations' capital organized by Scranton-area towing business owner Bob Bolus drives down I-83 South Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Lemoyne, Pa.. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)
Sean Simmers
A Pennsylvania truck protest convoy bound for the nations' capital drives down I-83 South Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Lemoyne, Pa.. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)
Sean Simmers
John Hiickman cheers on a convoy of truckers heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Needles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Supporters cheer on a trucker caravan as it pulls off the highway for the night while heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Supporters cheer on a trucker caravan as it pulls off the highway for the night while heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Kingman, Az. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Supporters cheer on stragglers from a trucker caravan and other drivers while the convoy heads toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Needles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
A trailer with the words "Freedom! No Mandate" on its back window travels with a trucker caravan heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, near Needles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Supporters watch from a side road as a trucker caravan passes while heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, near Needles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Kevin Clark and his service dog Chip sit around a fire after the The People's Convoy stopped for the night on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. Clark said he's making the drive to Washington D.C. because he feels elected officials are ignoring the constitution. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.